SUNDAY, 7TH JULY 2019

LUGOGO OVAL

SKLPS VS PATIDAR: 10:30 AM

KYAMBOGO OVAL

AZIZ DAMANI VS KUTCHI TIGERS: 10:30 AM

ENTEBBE OVAL

CHALLENGERS VS TORNADO: 1030 AM

Rain won the games last weekend with all action washed out by the rain. Only SKLPS and Kutchi Tigers managed a shift that was only worth 16 overs but rain took over after that despite Kutchi being in a dominant position. SKLPS who were 34/5 must have been the happier of the two sides when action was called.

This weekend, both sides will be in action again with Kutchi facing defending champions Aziz Damani in Kyambogo while SKLPS take on Patidar in Lugogo. The game between Damani and Kutchi is the pick of the games this weekend but from the rivalry, it was last season.

Kutchi Tigers ran Damani very close last season for the championship even if they couldn’t dislodge eventually finishing second but they lost two of their strong characters in Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel while their competition Damani has added more armory to their line up. The national team contingent in Damani that includes Captain Roger Mukasa, Charles Waiswa, Emmanuel Isaneez, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achellam, and Brain Masaba will be looking at making an impression for the selectors as they audition for roles on the cricket cranes side.

Cricket Uganda Challengers

In Entebbe, another favourite for the title this year Challengers will be taking on Tornado at the Lakeside Oval. Challengers are definitely praying for good weather while Tornado would not mind a draw. Tornado are the relatively easier team to beat in Division 1 and draw against them is as good as a loss. Challengers assembled a very good team but they are yet to get the best out of their arsenal of stars.

In the other Division 1 game, SKLPS take on Patidar in Lugogo in a game of equals but Patidar will have an edge given the quality in their team. SKLPS though are not a team to undermine on their day they can be a handful.