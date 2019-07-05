SUNDAY, JULY 7

KC BUDO

KC BUDO VS PREMIER: 10:30 AM

JINJA OVAL

AVENGERS VS JINJA SS: 10:30 AM

Jinja SSS picked a precious point last weekend against table leaders Ceylon Lions a point that can be the difference between staying up and going down this year. This weekend they host another title favourite Avengers.

Avengers are very ambitious and want to make the grade up this campaign so they will be looking for all match points. Aloysius Odoi and Calvin Watuwa, homeboys from Jinja, should give insights on how to best win on the tricky Jinja Oval.

The students of Jinja SSS are yet to make good use of their home advantage but they can be a handful on their day. However, they are running out of games to make sure they get enough points to avoid relegation.

In the other Division 2 game, Budo will host Premier in a game that the latter needs to win if they are to have a chance of promotion this season.

Premier made up of mostly players who helped Patidar gain promotion last year have found the going tough this season. If they don’t want the top 3 to separate themselves from the chasing pack they will need to win against Budo.

Budo has had its own luck picking up some useful points at home without breaking a sweat due to the washed out games.