AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):

HT’ Uganda Cranes 0-1 Senegal Terenga Lions

Before the Uganda Cranes versus Senegal Terenga Lions round of 16 game at AFCON 2019, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane almost engulfed this fixture for obvious reasons.

Rightfully so, Mane is the difference by the close of the opening 45 minutes at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Mane beat goalkeeper Denis Onyango after the opening quarter an hour.

The goal that separates these two countries was a mistake from left back Godfrey Walusimbi whose pass was blocked 30 yards away before an on-rushing Mane shot with the left foot for the goal.

Immediately after the goal, Uganda Cranes’ defender Hassan Wasswa Mawanda pulled a ham-string and his place was taken by Timothy Denis Awany.

There are four cautions in the half, full of physical action.

Three of the bookings have been shown to Uganda’s players – Denis Onyango, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Khalid Aucho.

Senegal’s left back Sabaly Youssouf who blocked Abdu Lumala towards the end of the first half was also cautioned by the referee.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango, Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Mike Azira, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Abdu Lumala

Subs: Robert Odongkara (G.K), Salim Omar Magoola (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwaga Kizito, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kateregga, Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Allan Kyambadde

Senegal Terenga Lions XI: Alfred Junior Amigo Gomis (G.K), Lamine Gassama, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyate (Captain), Idrissa Gana Gueye, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Henri Gregoire Saivet, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Mbaye Hamady Niang

Subs:

Abdoulaye Diallo (G.K), Ciss Saliou, Pape Cisse, Salif Sane, Moussa Konate, Keita Balde, Alfred Ndiaye, Krepin Diatta, Mbaye Diagne, Sada Thioub, Moussa Wagne

Injured: Edouard Mendy (Goalkeeper)

Head coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Assistant Referee 1: Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria)

Assistant Referee 2: Mokrane Gourari (Algeria)