Botswana Premier League reigning champions Township Rollers Football Club have announced Czech Republic national Tomas Trucha as their new coach.

The Czech Republic national will work with Zachariah Muzadzi as assistant coach.

Trucha takes over from Rodolfo Zapata, who parted ways with the club despite winning the title.

Township Rollers Media Township Rollers new coach Tomas Trucha

Zapata is said to have lost the dressing room and now Trucha will be leading the side.

Former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr had been linked with the head coaching job at Rollers, but Trucha has been appointed and will be under pressure to deliver from the word go.

Township Rollers, who are christened as “Popa Popa” have already commenced their pre-season training.

They are set to play Kaizer Chiefs in Gaborone on July 20 2019.

The game will come seven days before Chiefs’ Carling Black Label Cup match against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.