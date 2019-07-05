The Cranes return to action on Friday night with a fierce battle against the Lions of Teranga of Senegal.

Here are the on field battles that could decide the round of 16 tie at the Cairo International stadium

Hassan Wasswa Vs Mbaye Niang

Aliou Cisse could still maintain faith in Niang as his lead forward despite the gangly forward not scoring any goal so far.

However, he has been a menace to defenders and was only denied by a fine save from Matasi in the 3-0 win over Kenya.

Meanwhile, Wasswa should be able to physically compete where most defenders struggle against the former AC Milan forward, but may struggle to contain Niang’s hold up play that he perfectly offers to the Senegal attack.

Mike Azira Vs Krepin Diatta

The two players have been fantastic and now come up against each other on the day.

Azira, arguably Uganda’s most intelligent player with or without the ball will look to knock the young Diatta out of his rhythm.

Azira has become a midfield reference point around for the Cranes allowing players around to blossom.

But one area in which he may not be able to stop Diatta though is constant movement around the area but should be able to deny him shooting space as he has a good shot.

Emmanuel Okwi Vs Kalidou Koulibaly

With Okwi likely to lead the line like he did against Egypt, he will definitely come up against the big centre-half, Koulibaly.

Defensively, Koulibaly has showed discipline and is arguably Senegal’s best player after Mane.

Of course he has already faced good forwards in Olunga and Samatta from the East but Okwi offers a different test and the Napoli man must double effort in preventing Okwi from extending his goal tally.

Murushid Jjuuko Vs Sadio Mane

This could be the most decisive battle in the game with the central defender shouldering the burden of responsibility in the host’s backline following his return from injury.

Against the best Senegal striker of the last 4-5 years, Mane, Jjuuko will rely a lot on his intelligent game reading that has seen him win battles against other continent’s big names.

Jjuuko ability to read the game will be tested by Mane, who does not need a lot of space to hurt opponents.