Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has captured striker Anwar Mustafa Ntege from Ndejje University FC.

The forward signed a three year employment contract, with an option to extend for a year, according to the URA FC website.

URA FC Media Anwar Ntege puts pen to paper at URA FC

Ntege, 24, was a talisman of sorts for Ndejje University FC, a club that was relegated to the FUFA Big League last season, scoring seven goals to his personal account and was the club’s best performer

A season earlier, Ntege had also guided Ndejje University to promotion from the second division.

URA FC is delighted to confirm the signing of Ntege Anwaru Mustafa from Ndejje University Football Club. Ntege signs on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year. URA FC Statement

He becomes the tax collectors’ second official signing after striker Shafik Mutebi, a free agent who had also played in Rwanda previously.

It feels so good to sign for a top club like URA FC. It is a challenge for me but I need challenges in my life to better my career. URA FC has good players like Shafik Kagimu and many others who I can’t wait to play with. I want to be the top scorer in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and to also feature in the National team and URA FC has the platform to help me archive that.” Anwar Ntege, striker

URA FC Media Anwar Mustafa Ntege happily signs his employment contract at URA FC

URA FC, four time Uganda Premier League winners in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and lately in 2010–11, plan a massive recruitment drive.

They have already lost out of contract holding midfielder Siraje Sentamu to rivals Vipers.

Other players on their way out are goalie Salim Wekiya Munaku, Joshua Kawadwa, Vitalis Tabu, Robert Omunuk, Robert Mukongtya, Charles Ssempa among others.

All these developments come as the club is busy planning for the next season as they plan to win a fifth league title since the 2010/11 season.

Recently, the tax collectors signed a memorandum of understanding with a fast rising football academy, Football For Good (FFG), to work together, effective June 2019 until June 2022.