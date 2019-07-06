Cranes Afcon star Emmanuel Okwi has issued a come get me plea to clubs interested in his services revealing he is a free agent.

The striker who leaves the tournament with two goals to his name is a free agent after his contract with Tanzania side; Simba SC expired at the end of last season.

“For my future, I have just finished the tournament as today was my last game,” he told Kawowo Sports. “We have a couple of days to relax and see what comes up on the table,” he added.

With reports that some top African clubs and those in Saudi Arabia and Qatar also interested, the striker has not ruled out a return to Msimbazi as well.

“We have offers from a number of clubs in Egypt, elsewhere in Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Europe but we shall have time to see what is good for the player,” confirmed Geoffrey Kayemba, Okwi’s agent.

“In football, you can never say never,” he replied when asked of a possible return to the reigning Tanzania champions.

Meanwhile, the former SC Villa forward was satisfied with the team performance despite exit at the round of 16.

“I am happy with the commitment from the boys and everyone from the technical team to the players. We were committed to this tournament, fought together tried to achieve everything together and I am satisfied,” he said.

On the game against Senegal, Okwi admitted they played a very good opponent.

“It was a tough game. We played a very good opponent. Too bad we didn’t capitalize on the chances that we created but they also had a penalty saved by our captain.”

Okwi was arguably Uganda’s best player at the tournament as the Cranes reached the knock out stage of the Afcon for the first time since 1978.