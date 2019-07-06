Saturday July 6, 2019

Alexandria stadium, Alexandria 6pm (7pm EAT)

Two giants of African football face off in the round of 16 tie at the Alexandria on Saturday as Nigeria entertain defending champions Cameroon.

The highly anticipated clash will be the highlight of the day with one going home at the final whistle.

Neither side has been impressive so far with Nigeria losing to Madagascar in their last group game to finish second in their group while Cameroon have not scored since match day one when they beat Guinea Bissau.

Clarence Seedorf, the Dutch legend in charge of the Indomitable Lions has spit venom and says winning is his second skin.

“Winning is my second skin and we have to come here to perform and win,” said Seedorf in a pre-match press conference. “I am not worried and I am not under pressure,” he added.

File Clarence Seedorf, Head Coach of Cameroon

“We don’t want to come into this match with a lot of stress; we want to leave that part to the supporters.

Gernot Rohr already anticipates a tough encounter against one of the best teams at the tournament.

“This is a great football match for us because Cameroon is one of the best teams at AFCON and we are delighted to face them,” he told the press. “We want to show that the last match (against Madagascar) was an accident and our team is strong,” he added.

“I want the players to play a happy game and to enjoy the moment. I also want to see fighting spirit.

A look at the previous Afcon meetings

Nigeria v Cameroon

18.03.1984 Abidjan (Final) Cameroon 3-1 Nigeria

17.03.1988 Rabat (Group Stage) Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria

27.03.1988 Casablanca (Final) Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria

25.01.1992 Dakar (Third Place) Nigeria 2-1 Cameroon

13.02.2000 Lagos (Final) Nigeria 2-2 (3-4 penalties) Cameroon

08.02.2004 Monastir (Quarter Finals) Cameroon 1-2 Nigeria