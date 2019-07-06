Allan Kateregga featured in only one game at the Afcon but has bigger ambitions than most expect.

The Uganda Cranes attacking midfielder, a late substitute in the defeat to Senegal in the round of 16 says the target now is to qualify for the World Cup.

“Experience at this level of the tournament cost us,” Kateregga told the press after the game. “We have improved from the performance in 2017 and hopefully, we go a step better next time,” he added before revealing the bigger target.

“We came and made it to the Round of 16 which was our main target. Our next focus is the World Cup; we want to go to the World Cup.

Uganda last reached the knock out stages of the Afcon in 1978 but have never played at the World’s biggest football show piece – the World Cup.