Kalidou Koulibaly admitted Uganda Cranes gave them a difficult game in the round of 16 but is delighted the Lions of Teranga made their fans smile.

Sadio Mane winner took Senegal to the quarter finals at the expense of the 1978 finalists at the Cairo International stadium in a game he also missed a penalty.

“Uganda is a big team,” Koulibaly told Kawowo Sports. “They made things difficult for us but we played well and we are happy to get through since it’s a big team,” he added before thanking the fans for the support.

“The fans played a big part. Today, they made a lot of noise so happy to win for them and all can go home with a smile.

Senegal will take on Benin in the next round as they seek to win their first ever Afcon title.