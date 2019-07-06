Kalidou Koulibaly admitted Uganda Cranes gave them a difficult game in the round of 16 but is delighted the Lions of Teranga made their fans smile.

Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports Kalidou Koulibaly (middle)

Sadio Mane winner took Senegal to the quarter finals at the expense of the 1978 finalists at the Cairo International stadium in a game he also missed a penalty.

“Uganda is a big team,” Koulibaly told Kawowo Sports. “They made things difficult for us but we played well and we are happy to get through since it’s a big team,” he added before thanking the fans for the support.

“The fans played a big part. Today, they made a lot of noise so happy to win for them and all can go home with a smile.

Senegal will take on Benin in the next round as they seek to win their first ever Afcon title.

