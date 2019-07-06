Kobs 25-05 Pirates

Kampala Old Boys RFC took another step towards stripping Pirates of the National Sevens crown after winning the fourth circuit of the 2019 Roke Sevens on Saturday.

Kobs, as they are popularly known, eased past rivals Black Pirates 25-05 in the final to win the Mileke Sevens hosted by Warriors RFC at Legends.

Tries from Adrian Kasito (2), Norbert Okeny (2) and Aaron Jurua were enough to earn Kobs maximum points and go six clear of Pirates who consolation try was scored by Desire Ayera.

Like it was the case in the first three circuits of the season, the finalists, as expected, swept through their receptive groups and found little resistance in the knockouts save for the semifinals where Kobs trailed Buffaloes in the first half.

While Pirates made the finals, Bobby Musinguzi’s charges did not play exceptionally well as they had done the first three legs and the heavy defeat Kobs did not come as a surprise as the Sea Robbers could not match Kobs’ intensity.

The Series return to the same ground in two weeks time for the Coronation Sevens hosted by Rhinos RFC.

All Mileke Sevens Results

Groups

Kobs 20-00 Stallions

Buffaloes 14-05 Mongers

Pirates 40-00 Walukuba

Warriors 10-10 Impis

Heathens 22-05 Rams

Hippos 19-07 Rhinos

Kobs 12-05 Buffaloes

Mongers 31-00 Stallions

Pirates 31-05 Warriors

Impis 21-15 Walukuba

Heathens 17-07 Hippos

Rhinos 00-14 Rams

Kobs 22-07 Mongers

Buffaloes 31-00 Stallions

Pirates 36-00 Impis

Warriors 19-10 Walukuba

Heathens 14-12 Rhinos

Hippos 05-07 Rams

Quarterfinals

Kobs 33-05 Mongers

Pirates 28-12 Impis

Heathens 12-07 Warriors

Buffaloes 24-10 Rams

9th Place Playoff

Hippos 15-05 Rhinos

7th Place Playoff

Mongers 22-00 Rams

5th Place Playoff

Impis 12-05 Warriors

Semifinals

Kobs 24-12 Buffaloes

Pirates 19-05 Heathens

3rd Place Playoff