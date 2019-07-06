- Kobs 25-05 Pirates
Kampala Old Boys RFC took another step towards stripping Pirates of the National Sevens crown after winning the fourth circuit of the 2019 Roke Sevens on Saturday.
Kobs, as they are popularly known, eased past rivals Black Pirates 25-05 in the final to win the Mileke Sevens hosted by Warriors RFC at Legends.
Tries from Adrian Kasito (2), Norbert Okeny (2) and Aaron Jurua were enough to earn Kobs maximum points and go six clear of Pirates who consolation try was scored by Desire Ayera.
Like it was the case in the first three circuits of the season, the finalists, as expected, swept through their receptive groups and found little resistance in the knockouts save for the semifinals where Kobs trailed Buffaloes in the first half.
While Pirates made the finals, Bobby Musinguzi’s charges did not play exceptionally well as they had done the first three legs and the heavy defeat Kobs did not come as a surprise as the Sea Robbers could not match Kobs’ intensity.
The Series return to the same ground in two weeks time for the Coronation Sevens hosted by Rhinos RFC.
All Mileke Sevens Results
Groups
- Kobs 20-00 Stallions
- Buffaloes 14-05 Mongers
- Pirates 40-00 Walukuba
- Warriors 10-10 Impis
- Heathens 22-05 Rams
- Hippos 19-07 Rhinos
- Kobs 12-05 Buffaloes
- Mongers 31-00 Stallions
- Pirates 31-05 Warriors
- Impis 21-15 Walukuba
- Heathens 17-07 Hippos
- Rhinos 00-14 Rams
- Kobs 22-07 Mongers
- Buffaloes 31-00 Stallions
- Pirates 36-00 Impis
- Warriors 19-10 Walukuba
- Heathens 14-12 Rhinos
- Hippos 05-07 Rams
Quarterfinals
- Kobs 33-05 Mongers
- Pirates 28-12 Impis
- Heathens 12-07 Warriors
- Buffaloes 24-10 Rams
9th Place Playoff
- Hippos 15-05 Rhinos
7th Place Playoff
- Mongers 22-00 Rams
5th Place Playoff
- Impis 12-05 Warriors
Semifinals
- Kobs 24-12 Buffaloes
- Pirates 19-05 Heathens
3rd Place Playoff
- Heathens 12-05 Buffaloes