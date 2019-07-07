Sunday July 7, 2019

June 30 stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Algeria will be eager to maintain their perfect performance at the Africa Cup of Nations when they face Guinea in the round of 16 at the June 30 stadium on Sunday.

However, they will be wary of the fact that two of the teams that had maximum points from the group stages have been sent packing by teams that only finished third in their groups.

Guinea are no different and despite missing key player Naby Keita who is ruled out of the tournament, they still have quality that can hurt any opponent.

Djamel Belmadi, the Algerian tactician is aware of the threat they pose and warned his charges against expecting easy in this round.

“The group stage is totally different from the knockout phase. We are moving to another kind of competition,” said Belmadi. “The approach of these meetings and the preparation is different, but we remain focused on our match against Guinea,” he added.

“A lot of praise has been done, it’s deserved for the whole team but the bottom line is that the players keep their feet on the ground. I do not think we needed to have the example of the elimination of Morocco to be warned. Let’s prepare calmly for this encounter against Guinea to give the best of ourselves.

His opposite number Paul Put is confident of the quality of his side despite missing Keita.

“Our team has some good qualities and can go a long way in this competition,” he said in a press conference. “We have so far achieved good results against Madagascar, Nigeria and Burundi during the group stage,” he added.

“We must be realistic; we will play against an Algerian team that the best formation of the group phase with a quality coach that I want to congratulate for the work done.

It will be the third meeting between the two sides with either targeting a second victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.