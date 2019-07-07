Baldev Chager grabbed a dramatic Safari rally victory after long-time event leader Manvir Baryan suffered a heart break in the final stage of the event in Naivsaha on Sunday.

Manvir Baryan was deprived of his maiden Safari rally victory when his Skoda Fabia R5 got sucked in kedong stage dust blocking the radiator. He lost over 11minutes that demoted him to third position overall.

Chager who impressively kept within the top position automatically uplifted to the lead securing his third Safari rally victory. He finished by 33seconds ahead of second placed Carl Tundo.

“This is the most difficult and competitive rally have ever done. Have been swapping seconds with my team mates and Manvir throughout the event. It was very tense.”

“But am happy its done, very pleased with the position we have, getting our third Safari rally win,” said excited Baldev.

Carl Tundo kept the top fight fierce finishing the event in second position overall.

“It was a very challenging at the same time exciting event for us. We suffered a few issues on day two but we managed to fight back on top,” said Tundo.

Ian Duncan came in fourth followed by Zambia’s Leroy Gomes in fifth.

Zambia’s Jassy Singh ended his rally jinx with sixth position followed by Giancarlo Davite and Tejveer Rai in seventh and eighth.

Yasin Naseer and Mahesh Halai endured the challenging event to complete the top ten in nibth and tenth oosition position.

Only 29 of the 48 crews finished the event on Sunday.

Onkar Rai who was lying second overall rolled his Skoda Fabia in stage eight to end his sublime performance in dismay.

Uganda’s Ronald Sebuguzi, Eric Bengi, Kepher Walubi were among the casualties of the event.

The Safari rally was at the peak of its bid to regain world rally championship status next year.

The event displayed high levels of organisation in all departments with the observation of FIA delegates led by Michelle Mouton and WRC promoter managing director Olivier Ciesla.

