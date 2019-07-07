Sunday July 7, 2019

Alexandria stadium, Alexandria 6pm (7pm EAT)

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge is wary of the threat posed by debutants Madagascar ahead of the two sides’ meeting in the first knock out stage of the 2019 Afcon.

The Leopards sneaked through to this stage as one of the best third ranked finishers despite losing two successive games in the group stages.

Until the shocking 4-0 win over Zimbabwe, DR Congo had not scored in the tournament after losing 2-0 to both Uganda and Egypt.

Madagascar shocked the continent by topping the group which had Nigeria and they also beat the Super Eagles 2-0 in the last group games.

What the coaches said in the pre-match press conference

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis:

Congo is a good team with good qualities and a lot of experience and are one of the favorites in this tournament. We did well to finish top of the group but we have to remain humble and accept that we are a small team. Without pressure, we are capable of doing good things as a team. We have proved it in the group stages and we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves now.

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge

We played against them some years back. We won, but now they have improved and surprised everyone in this tournament. We know it will not be an easy game because they play like a team and this is a dangerous opponent to play against. They have nothing to lose and will come out at us. We should be careful.