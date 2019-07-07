Benson Rahim Ociti is set for trials at newly promoted Egypt Second division club, Ceramica Cleopatra Football Club.

The 6 feet plus forward is expected to arrive in Cairo in a fortnight time and commence trials with prospects of penning a professional contract.

Ociti has been featuring at Rwanda Premier League outfit, Sports Club Kiyovu following the expiration of his current employment contract.

He had also previously played at Kenyan side Chemelil Sugar Football Club.

Before departing for greener pastures outside his mother country, Uganda, Ociti played at three clubs.

These included; Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Police and lately Soana (now Tooro United) football clubs.

Ceramica Cleopatra FC is based in Giza, Egypt.

They feature in the second tier league having been promoted from the third division after topping the standings in the 2015-16 season.

They host their home matches at the 75,000 seater Cairo International Stadium.

Player Profile:

Full Name: Benson Rahiim Ociti

Benson Rahiim Ociti Date of Birth : 27 November 1993

: 27 November 1993 Place of Birth: Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda Playing position : Striker

: Striker Height : 1.92 m (6ft 4 in)

: 1.92 m (6ft 4 in) Senior Career : (Goals scored in bracket)

: (Goals scored in bracket) 2011-13 : Police – 108 matches (34)

: Police – 108 matches (34) 2013-2014 : URA 23 matches (09)

: URA 23 matches (09) 2014-2015 : Police Fc 19 – Matches (6)

: Police Fc 19 – Matches (6) 2015: Soana FC -14 Matches (7)

Soana FC -14 Matches (7) 2016: Chemelil Sugar – 8 matches (4)

Chemelil Sugar – 8 matches (4) 2017-2019: Kiyovu Sports – 28 matches (18)