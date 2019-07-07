The second and biggest batch of Uganda Cranes players as well as officials departed Cairo International Airport on Sunday night aboard Egypt Air.

The group was led by the team manager Chrispus Muyinda, players, other officials and the coaches, obviously missing the head coach Sebastien Desabre whose employment contract was mutually terminated on Sunday morning by FUFA.

FUFA Third Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, also the leader of delegation for Uganda at AFCON 2019 officially saw off the team.

Some of the players who left with the Sunday group included captain Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Isaac Muleme, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Timothy Denis Awany, Allan Kyambadde, Allan Kateregga, Khalid Aucho, Godfrey Walusimbi and Paul Derrick Nsibambi.

Others as goalkeepers Salim Jamal and Robert Odongkara, Bevis Mugabi, Ronald Mukiibi, Abdu Lumala, Mike Azira and William Luwagga Kizito had left earlier on Saturday night.

They are expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The delegation will be hosted at Entebbe State House by the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during a state luncheon.