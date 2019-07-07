The Uganda Cranes contingent from the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will officially depart Cairo, Egypt on Sunday night aboard Egypt Air.

They are expected to touch down at Entebbe International Airport in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Although some members on the delegation left Cairo on Saturday night, a big batch of the delegation will depart Sunday.

The delegation will be hosted by the President for the Republic of Uganda His Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Entebbe State House.

According to an official statement released by FUFA, the president will dine with the players and officials in appreciation for qualifying from the group stages at AFCON for the first time in 41 years.

The function organised to congratulate the team for its great performance that saw Uganda Cranes make it to the knock out phase of the AFCON tournament for the first time since 1978 will be held on Monday 8th July 2019 at State House, Entebbe starting 4pm. The contingent will leave Cairo at 10.50pm EAST on Sunday night and arrive in Entebbe on Monday morning aboard Egypt Air. FUFA Statement

Uganda Cranes return home with their heads up after a slight improvement from the 2017 AFCON showing where no single victory was registered.

However, the team is saddened by the timely departure of head coach Sebastien Desabre whose contract was mutually terminated by FUFA.

At AFCON 2019, the Uganda Cranes registered one win, against Democratic Republic of Congo (2-0), one draw (one all with Zimbabwe) and two losses against Egypt and Senegal.

For the first time since 1978 in Ghana, Uganda Cranes made the grade to the round of 16.