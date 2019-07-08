Sebastien Desabre will on Monday, 8th July 2019 be unveiled as head coach for Egypt top tier side, Pyramids Football Club.

Pyramids Football Club beat Al Ahly SC to the signature of the Frenchman.

This is barely 24 hours after Frenchman’s employment contract with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as Uganda Cranes head coach was terminated on Sunday.

Formerly Al-Assioty Sports Club, the club owned by United Arab Emirates (UAE),business man, Salem Al-Shamsy lured Desabre with a two year employment contract.

This is the second club that Desabre will handle in Egypt after having previously served at Ismaily before joining Uganda Cranes in December 2017.

The UEFA A licenced tactician returns to club football having clocked a year and six months on national team service.

He had previously coached ESC Rocheville in France (as assistant coach), ASEC Mimosas, CS Garoua, ES Tunis, Club Recreativo Desportivo Libolo, Dubai Club, JS Saoura and Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club.

DESABRE BRIEF PROFILE