Monday July 8, 2019

Ismailia stadium, Ismailia 9pm (10pm EAT)

Ghana Black Stars will be hoping to smile again at the final whistle when they face Tunisia in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

James Kwesi Appiah coached side hold historical advantage in the tie as they have never lost to the Carthage Eagles in the history of Afcon.

The past seven meetings have produced just one draw with the rest wins for the four time champions who are targeting their first trophy since 1982.

Tunisia are yet to win a game at this year’s tournament but Alain Giresse will hope the trend of upsets continues.

“There are three big teams that left this AFCON,” said Giresse. “It’s a totally unexpected competition. We need to be better in our ability to produce games. It takes more commitment and accuracy,” he added.

Appiah expects an interesting match between two strong teams and hopes the fans will enjoy it.

“I think the match will be interesting. They are two strong teams, we will work hard to give the spectators what they want,” said Appiah in a pre-match press conference. “It’s important to encourage your players and sometimes you have to be tough to make the most of themselves,” he added.

Previous AFCON head to head matches

24.11.1963 Accra (Group Stage) Ghana 1-1 Tunisia

21.11.1965 Tunis (Final) Ghana 3-2 Tunisia

14.03.1978 Accra (Semi-final) Ghana 1-0 Tunisia

12.03.1982 Tripoli (Group Stage) Ghana 1-0 Tunisia

19.01.1996 Port Elizabeth (Group Stage) Ghana 2-1 Tunisia

09.02.1998 Ouagadougou (Group Stage) Ghana 2-0 Tunisia

05.02.2012 Franceville (Quarter Finals) Ghana 2-1 Tunisia