Turkish national Omer Selli has officially resigned his post as head coach at Gomba Ssaza football team.

In a confirmation message to Kawowo Sports, Selli cited interference in his work by the club administrators as the key reason to his resignation.

“I decided to resign because of interference in my duties. I can not work like that. I could not choose the players I wanted to play because some officials had a say in the line up.” Selli noted.

He had also missed two of the previous games for Gomba; away to Bugerere and lately at home with defending champions – Ssingo.

Ironically both the matches that Selli missed were losses for the record Masaza tournament champions.

Selli holds a CAF ‘C’ licence which he acquired two years ago after a successful course at the headquarters of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Gomba has won the Airtel Masaza Cup four times; 2004, 2009, 2014 and recently in 2017.

They are closely followed by Mawokota with three cups won in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

Ssingo, the defending champions have two titles (2015 and 2018).

Kooki (2006), Kyadondo (2008), Buluri (2011) and Bulemeezi (2012) each have one crown.

In Selli’s absence, Denis Kizito and Ronald Ssali have been handling the team.