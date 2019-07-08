Given the “Juicy” offers presented to Sebastien Desabre by a number of Egyptian and Tunisian clubs, the writing was well spelt out on the wall that the French national was to leave his job as Uganda Cranes head coach.

During the official unveiling ceremony at his new home in Egypt (Pyramid Football Club) in Cairo on Monday, Sebastien told the media that it was a brave and bold decision to terminate his running contract with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Indeed, after weighing offers from within Egypt and Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive Du Sahel, the Frenchman had no options than communicate to FUFA and mutually terminate.

Egyptian giants offered $ 70,000 per month to $ 25,000 promised by Etoile Sportive Du Sahel.

The haggling got better when money moguls, Pyramid jumped the bandwagon and toppled the bids with $ 90,000 offer per month bill.

On learning the feat, Desabre had no other option than make what he termed as a “bold and brave decision”.

After speaking with my lawyers and agent, I made the decision on sunday night. i informed fufa about it and that was it. it was a bold and brave decision. Sebastian Serge Desabre, Head Coach Pyramids FC

Desabre has since explained why he picked Pyramids Football Club of all the proposals in thy midst.

I had lots of proposals. We took the Pyramids choice because they are a great club with big ambitions and i want to help them achieve the mission and goals set Sebastien Desabre, Pyramids Head Coach

Asked about the possibility of helping Ugandan players attain professional clubs in Egypt, Desabre vowed to do the recommendation job.

“I am a coach of humility. I will recommend many players because they also ask me Ugandan players. Not to Pyramids at first but I will help assist. I play to go back to Uganda and officially bid farewell with a dinner” Desabre added.

He also vowed to give maximum attention and positive energies at Pyramids, just like he did with the Uganda Cranes.

I will give the maximum just like i did for the Uganda Federation with uganda cranes. i am ready for fresh challenges Desabre

The deal to join Pyramids was brokered by One Goal sports management, based in Belgium, also the representatives for top coaches as Hugo Broos, Herve Renard and Liverpool star player Sadio Mane among others.

Desabre returns to club football once again after 18 months of service with the Uganda Cranes.