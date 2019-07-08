On March 15th 2019, Kawowo Sports reported that English Championship club Huddersfield Town was courting Ugandan defender Herbert Bockhorn.

By the 8th July 2019, it has eventually come to pass when the 24 year old was signed for an undisclosed fee from Borussia Dortmund ll.

The Terriers who are based in West Yorkshire agreed a two year contract with the roving right back.

The development reaffirms the reunion between the player and manager, Jan Siewert, as they both worked together at the Dortmund’s reserve team for two seasons.

His versatility is a real asset; he can play at full-back on either side and on the wing, so he’s a great player to have in our squad Jan Siewert, as quoted by BBC

Founded in 1926, Huddersfield was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Huddersfield became the first English club to win three successive English League titles.

They begin their Championship campaign at home to Derby County on Monday 5 August 2019.

Bockorn has made 18 appearances in the Regionalliga West for Dortmund’s second team, scoring two goals and claiming two assists.

About the player:

Bockhorn was born in Uganda at Nsambya Hospital on 31st, January 1995 to a German dad, Hartwig Bockhorn and a Ugandan mum, Jean Marion Nansubuga.

Later, the family moved to Germany where Bockhorn started his career as a footballer at TSV Melsdorf in 2002.

He joined Dortmund from SC Weidenbrück in 2016, but has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team.

Bockhorn’s youth career saw him progress from amateur side TSV Meldorf before growing through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen.

He currently holds German citizenship but has attracted the attention of the Ugandan national side after he was summoned by the Uganda Cranes head coach then Sebastien Desabre in March 2019.

The right back later pulled out because of injury concerns.

Profile:

Name: Herbert Bockhorn

Herbert Bockhorn Date of Birth: 31st, January 1995

31st, January 1995 Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital, Kampala

Nsambya Hospital, Kampala Current Team: Borussia Dortmund II

Teams Played for Youth Clubs

TSV Melsdorf – 2000- 2002

FC Kilia Kiel – 2002-2006

SV Werder Bremen Youth – 2006- 2011

SV Werder Bremen U17 – 2011/2012

SV Werder Bremen U18- 2012/2013

SV Werder Bremen II – 2014/15

SC Wiedenbrück – 2015/16

Borussia Dortmund II- 2016

BVB Herbert Bockhorn

