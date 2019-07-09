AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):

Cote D’ IVoire 1-0 Mali

Wilfried Zaha struck the lone goal on the evening as Cote D’Ivoire ejected fellow West Africans Mali out of AFCON 2019 following a 1-0 result in the round of 16.

The Mali Eagles wasted a series of chances especially in the opening half.

Moussa Marega, Abdoulaye Diaby and Moussa Djenepo all had chances put to waste in the first half.

Cote D’Ivoire broke the deadlock in the 76th minute through Zaha who beat goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

This was the 7th time that Cote D’Ivoire qualified to the AFCON quarter-finals.

The Elephants will face the Fennecs of Algeria for a spot in the 2019 African Cup of Nations semifinals on July 11th 2019 at the stadium of Suez.

Quotes (By Caf Online):

I am disappointed like all my teammates because we deserved more. We were the better side in the game. We could have gone to the break with a good lead but that’s a pity for us. We feel disappointed. MOUSSA MAREGA (TOTAL MAN OF THE MATCH)

The management of football is a leap into the unknown. We created a lot of chances without being able to score. Cote d’Ivoire had one and they found the net. It was not our day, and the only regret is not being able to realize our opportunities. I explain this by stress, a lack of concentration and realism. Mohamed Magassouba (Coach, Mali)