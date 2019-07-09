Kenya’s veteran forward Allan Wetende Wanga, 33, officially retired from international football.

The Kisumu born player, currently featuring at Kakaemge Homeboyz where he also doubles as the sporting director was snubbed for national team duty as one of the 23 players for the AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The 6 feet forward started his career at youth side FIFA Kingdom before transforming to St Paul’s High School.

He started the senior career at Lolwe during the 2005-2006 season, scoring 9 goals in 12 matches.

The following season, he was signed by Tusker having amasses 21 goals in 23 matches during a phenomenal epoch.

That same season, Wanga won the 2008 Kenya Premier League title under coach Francis Kimanzi and also emerged as the KPL top scorer.

The impressive display at Tusker witnessed him land a lucrative deal as he was signed by Angola’s giant club Petro Atletico where he spent two seasons (2008-2010).

At Petro Atletico, he netted 19 goals in 35 goals.

He left Angola for Europe at FK Baku in Azebaijan, playing only one season (2010), 10 goals in 16 games.

Wanga moved once again to another club, heading to Vietnam at Hoang Anh Gia Lai between 2011 to 2013, with 14 goals in 22 matches.

He returned home, on loan to AFC Leopards in 2012.

Wanga was once again signed by Sudanese giants Al Merreikh in 2014-2015.

He move to Tanzania (Azam), then returned to Kenya (Tusker) and finally at his current club, Kakamega Homeboyz.

He made his debut for Harambee Stars on 27 May 2007, in a friendly against Nigeria.

His first international goal for Kenya came on 8 December 2007 against Tanzania in a 2–1 loss at the 2007 CECAFA Cup.

Wanga is yet another player to hung up his playing boots in a space of four days following the retirement of Morocco’s midfielder Mbark Boussoufa.

Boussoufa said bye to international football after Morocco’s dismissal showing at AFCON 2019.