Carlos Idriss Kameni feels he still has all it takes to continue playing for the Indomitable Lions if they still need him.

The legendary goalkeeper who was at his fifth Africa Cup of Nations tournament revealed this in an interview with Cafonline insisting he has no plans to retire.

“I don’t think about retiring now. I still feel I have some energy and if the country needs me, why not. I am ready to serve if called upon,” Kameni said.

The former Espanyol goalkeeper didn’t feature in any game in Egypt but was full of praise for Andre Onana who was between the sticks for the Indomitable Lions.

“I think he has done well and I am proud of him. He is young and still has a chance to grow and be the best,” Kameni noted.

Cameroon were bundled out of the 2019 edition at the round of 16 and Kameni admits the whole team was disappointed but they hope to bounce back.

“It is very disappointing because definitely we had come here with the aim of winning. It was a tough game but we take the lessons and move on. Hopefully we can bounce back stronger from this.

Kameni has featured for Cameroon in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2017 AFCONs but missed the 2017 championship in which they won the trophy.