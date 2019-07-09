AFCON Cameroon 2021 Qualification Draws:

Thursday, 18th July 2019 – Aida Ballroom, Cairo – Marriott Hotel, Zamalek

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) will hold its 32nd General Assembly on Thursday, 18th July 2019 at the Aida Ballroom, Cairo Marriott Hotel in Zamalek, Egypt.

On the same day, the draws for the qualification round of the 2021 African cup of Nations.

For the 2021 AFCON will be hosted in Cameroon.

The countries engaged in the qualifiers, have been seeded into five levels, according to the FIFA official ranking issued on the 14th of June 2019.

Pot 1:

12 countries are seeded in pot 1. Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, DR Congo, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory coast, and Algeria.

Pot 2:

In pot 2; there are countries as; Guinea, South Africa, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo, Mauritania, Niger, Kenya and Libya.

Pot 3:

The countries in pot three are; Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Namibia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Malawi, Togo, Sudan and Tanzania.

Pot 4:

Burundi, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Comoros and Ethiopia are the seeded teams in pot 4.

Pot 5:

The last pot has Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles and lowly Djibouti.

How the draw will be conducted:

There will be 12 groups of four teams each ( Group A to L).

The first two teams in each group at the end of the qualifying round, will make it for the final tournament that will be hosted in 2021 by Cameroon.

Cameroon will be hosting the competition in 2021, for the first time since 1972 (49 years).

The last time Cameroon hosting the competition, only eight teams were participating.

Starting with the 2019 tournament in Egypt, 24 countries took part and so will be in Cameroon.