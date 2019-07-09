Tuesday July 10, 2019

30th June stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)

Senegal will be favourites when they take on Benin in the first quarter finals of the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but Aliou Cisse feels the Squirrels could be a trap for his Lions of Teranga.

Benin are yet to win any game outright in the competition but find themselves in the last eight after edging much fancied Morocco in the previous round on penalties.

The former Senegal captain who was part of the 2002 finals losing side says Benin deserves respect.

“We should give every team its right and respect Benin,” Cisse told a pre-match press conference. “There are no small teams in Africa, the quality is very similar. The game will not be easy,” he added.

Yes, on the paper we are one of the favourites win (the competition), but papers do not decide anything. Benin’s match might be a trap. Aliou Cisse, Senegal coach

Senegal dumped Uganda Cranes with a 1-0 win to reach the stage after wins over Tanzania and Kenya in the group despite defeat to Algeria.

Michel Dussuyer, the man in charge of Benin is adamant his side deserve a place in the quarter finals but admits the challenge against ‘one of the best teams’ in Africa will be tough.

“Our presence in this stage is not out of luck, we worked hard and I believe in my players,” he said.

CAF Michel Dussuyer, Benin Coach

Senegal will be a huge challenge for us, because they are one of the great teams in Africa. Michel Dussuyer, Benin Coach

Unbeaten so far in the competition, Benin will rely on Stephane Sessegnon to make things happen against Sadio Mane and company.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides in Africa Cup of Nations tournament.