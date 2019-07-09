T uesday July 10, 2019

Cairo International stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Cairo International stadium will be the place to be on Tuesday night when rivals South Africa and Nigeria face off in the second quarter final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa, against all odds dumped out hosts Egypt in the previous round with a 1-0 win while Nigeria eliminated holders Cameroon in a five goal thriller at Alexandria.

Gernot Rohr, the Nigeria coach has already claimed that Bafana Bafana winning against the Pharaohs makes them title favourites and he feels it eclipses the Super Eagles achievement of edging Cameroon.

“We saw the game with Egypt against South Africa and we know South Africa well because they were in our group competing for the qualifiers,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“To beat Egypt, in these circumstances, up against a good team with one of the best players in Africa [Mohamed Salah], it will make them full of confidence.

“They [Bafana Bafana] deserved to win because they were the better team and now for me, if you beat the favourite number one in Egypt, you become the new favourites. Genort Rohr, Nigeria coach

Stuart Baxter, the man in charge of Bafana will hope his charges repeat the heroics which saw them beat Nigeria 2-0 in the qualifiers and also held them in the return leg.

Nigeria hold the edge in previous Afcon meetings with two wins in as many meetings including 2004 when they beat the 1996 champions 4-0 in the group stages.