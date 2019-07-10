Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that all positions on the senior national football team, Uganda Cranes and all the junior teams (U-23, U-20 and U-17) are now vacant.

The development was confirmed by the FUFA boss Moses Magogo during the weekly press conference at the FA headquarters in Mengo, Kampala on Wednesday.

All positions of Junior National teams and senior in the technical and administrative departments are now vacant.

This includes the position of the head coach, assistant coaches, trainers, video assistants, medical team and kit -men.

FUFA Media L-R: Sebastien Desabre, Mathias Lule and Fred Kajoba during the good old days at service

Methodology of recruitment

Magogo added that the federation has put in place a clear guideline to recruit the personnel for the teams aforementioned.

All personalities interested in these vacancies should apply to FUFA. This calls for all qualified people across the divide – Ugandans and non-Ugandans. We shall look at deliveries more than the faces or nationalities. FUFA President, Moses Magogo

Following the departure of Uganda Cranes’ former head coach Sebastien Desabre, whose contract was mutually terminated last Sunday, there was anxiety among the staff who remained.

Mathias Lule, the immediate assistant, Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach), Antonio D’Jerome (trainer), the video analyst, all the medical team members as well as the kits managers (Ayub Balyejusa and Lawrence Kizito) all have to reapply and pray they are considered by the vetting team if they are to continue with service of their respective jobs.

FUFA Media Doctor Ivan Ssewanyana on official duty during the Uganda Cranes epoch. He has also been told to re-apply for the job

Technical staff for CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

At the end of this month (July 2019), Uganda Cranes will be playing in the first round of the CHAN 2020 qualifiers away and home against Somalia.

Therefore, the Federation confirmed that the CHAN team will be handled by head coach Abdallah Mubiru (head coach), Livingstone Mbabazi (assistant coach), goalkeeping coach Sadiq Wassa and team manager Geoffrey Massa.

“We are aware that we are playing Somalia in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers towards the end of this month. On the interim, Abdallah Mubiru (head coach), Livingstone Mbabazi (assistant), Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach) and team manager Geoffrey Massa will handle the team.

Magogo also briefly hinted on FUFA and Uganda Cranes’ style of approach, one that he emphasized the training of Uganda coaches to breed local talent.

With examples, he hinted on locally based players as Patrick Henry Kaddu, Timothy Denis Awany, Allan Kyambadde who played a key factor for the Uganda Cranes team at AFCON 2019.

In a special way, he saluted the Government of Uganda for the financial and moral support, administrators and leaders of FUFA, the fourth estate (media) as well as the gallant fans for the collective responsibility in building the Uganda Cranes’ brand.