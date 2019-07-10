In life; targets, missions and goals rhyme in the same sphere.

They are bars set by parties upon which all deliberate efforts are geared towards in a bid to achieve.

Where you surpass the bare minimum, you are as good as done and dusted. In the same vein, you are regarded mediocre when you do not reach the grades.

Applying the same scale, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has set their prime target towards qualifying for the FIFA World Cup tournament in 2026, which will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

The development comes having successfully achieved the AFCON 2019 target, which came with a bonus of qualifying for AFCON in the year 2017, Uganda’s first time in 38 years.

FUFA Boss, also a CAF Executive Committee member Moses Magogo revealed the federation new targets during a press conference at FUFA House in Mengo on Wednesday, 10th July 2019.

The press conference comes days after Uganda Cranes elimination at the on-going AFCON 2019 finals by West Africans Senegal 1-0 at the round of 16.

Moses Magogo was flanked by the second Vice President Darius Mugoye and three of the FUFA Executive Committee members Hamid Juma, Ronnie Kalema as well as Rogers Byamukama

Magogo, as quoted by the FUFA website noted;

Today marks the end of the Project Cameroon project that we launched on 24th November 2014. It has been a realistic project with many positives and definitely crucial learning experiences. We are also launching the FIFA World Cup 2026 Project. We shall remain competing in the qualifiers for all the Junior and senior team competitions in between as we prepare the team for the set goal. To be more specific, the were are looking at CHAN 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026, AFCON 2021, 2023 and 2025 FUFA President Moses Magogo

In the same vein, the FUFA Executive disbanded all the technical positions for the senior and Junior teams (U-23, U-20 and U-17).

New applicants have been advised to apply for the jobs.

For the CHAN 2020 qualifiers, Police FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru has been named as interim head coach.

He will be assisted by Onduparaka head coach Livingstone Mbabazi, Sadiq Wassa as the goalkeeping coach and Geofrey Massa as the team manager.

The four officials also handled Uganda Cranes at the 2019 COSAFA tournament where Uganda was a guest country.

In the first round of the CHAN two legged CHAN 2020 qualifiers, Uganda Cranes will play Somalia.