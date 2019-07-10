Wednesday July 11, 2019

Suez stadium, Stadium Kickoff 6pm (7pm EAT)

Old rivals Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire will rekindle their rival at Suez stadium on Wednesday in the third quarter final of the Total 2019 Africa Nations Cup.

The two heavy weights have previously met seven times in AFCON tournaments with Cote d’Ivoire edging the Desert Foxes on three occasions against two wins while the rest have been stalemates.

The most recent meeting was a quarter final match in 2015 which the Les Elephants won 3-1 enroute to lifting the title.

What the coaches say:

Ibrahima Kamara (Cote d’Ivoire coach)

My team is always on battle mode and ready for all the games. We will give everything to win this match.

Both teams delivered great performance throughout the tournament but Algeria was better. Tomorrow’s match will determine who will win in terms of better performance in 90 minutes

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria coach)

Tomorrow’s game is very difficult and we have to win to qualify for the next round.

Cote d’Ivoire is one of the tournament’s favourites and they have a lot of players playing in huge leagues. We have to be a team that trusts in our own capabilities. Cote d’Ivoire won the tournament in 2015 and they have the experience.

The fans’ presence is very important and I thank them for coming to Egypt.

Algeria v Cote d’Ivoire Previous AFCON meetings

12.01.1968 Addis Ababa (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 3 -0 Algeria

-0 Algeria 13.03.1988 Casablanca (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 1-1 Algeria

05.03.1990 Algiers (Group stage) Algeria 3 -0 Cote d’Ivoire

-0 Cote d’Ivoire 13.01.1992 Ziguinchor (Group stage) Cote d’Ivoire 3 -0 Algeria

-0 Algeria 24.01.2010 Cabinda (Quarterfinal) Cote d’Ivoire 2- 3 Algeria

30.01.2013 Rustenburg (Group stage) Algeria 2-2 Cote d’Ivoire

01.02.2015 Malabo (Quarterfinal) Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 Algeria

Key Players

Riyadh Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, Soufiane Feghouli and Adlane Guedioura will Algeria’s key players on the day while Les Elephants will hope Frank Kessie, Jonathan Kodjia and Wilfried Zaha are in fine mood on the evening.