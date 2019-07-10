CHAN 2020 Qualifiers (First Round):

1st Leg: Somalia Vs Uganda – 26th – 29th July 2019 (Mogadishu)

2nd Leg: Uganda Cranes Vs Somali – 1st – 2nd August 2019 (Kampala)

There are a few weeks left before the Uganda Cranes will be engaged in the opening round of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

For starters, Uganda Cranes will face horn of Africa country Somalia in the two legged first round qualifiers.

First, Somalia will host the first leg away to Mogadishu in Somalia between 26th and 28th July and the return leg will happen in Kampala a few days later.

Before the games, FUFA has disbanded the entire technical staff that handled the team at AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt where Uganda Cranes was eliminated at the round of 16 stage by West Africans Senegal.

Upon this back ground, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) thus confirmed the local based legion of Abdallah Mubiru (head coach), Livingstone Mbabazi (assistant), Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach) and team manager Geofrey Massa.

The quartet also handled the team during the COSAFA 2019 tournament in South Africa.

They were confirmed by the Uganda FA Boss Moses Magogo, also a CAF Executive Committee member during a press conference in Kampala on Wednesday.

“We are aware that we are playing Somalia in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers towards the end of this month. On the interim, Abdallah Mubiru (head coach), Livingstone Mbabazi (assistant), Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach) and team manager Geofrey Massa will handle the team” confirmed Magogo.

For the main stream national senior team, and the rest of the junior sides (U-23, U-20 and U-17), FUFA is receiving applications.