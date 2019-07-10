Wednesday, July 11, 2019

Al Salam stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Madagascar’s journey in their maiden AFCON tournament faces another test on Wednesday at Al Salam stadium when they take on Tunisia.

The debutants topped their group by stunning their Nigeria and went on to eliminate two-time winners DR Congo in the previous round.

They face the Carthage Eagles who are yet to win a game in the tournament proper but are unbeaten as well.

In the previous round, they held Ghana in 120 minutes but took the win through a perfect penalty shootout.

What the coaches say

Alain Giresse (Tunisia)

Madagascar plays brilliantly. The most important thing is to focus in front of an energetic opponent. We totally know them and respect them as a team.

We will have to be at a great level and forget about our previous performance. We are not complaining about anything, all we have to do is cope and prepare ourselves for the game.

Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar)

We are hoping to make the people back home happy and continue the furthest point possible. The president came and supported us.

Tunisia plays different from other opponents and we will give everything to cope with them.

This will be the first ever Afcon meeting between the two sides.