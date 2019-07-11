Vastly experienced Uganda Cranes international Tonny Mawejje not only excites with his sublime and enviable first touch on the ball.

The midfielder has great vision as he involves the rest of the teammates, passing the ball explicitly with confidence at all ranges, shields with perfection and definitely he is that natural leader you will need any time on the field of play.

A true professional in his line of duty, Mawejje has seen it all in his illustrious career, including playing at the treasured Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, 2017.

As you assimilate the aforementioned statement, Mawejje is destined for a whole new life of experience with money bugs – Al Arabi Sports Club in Qatar.

On 14th July 2019, Mawejje will embark on a new epoch of life with his new home in Qatar.

Boldly, in the typical Mawejje sheer confidence, he echoes readiness for the challenge and opportunities ahead as he revealed in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports.

KF Tirana Media Tony Mawejje passes the ball at FC Tirana

Any step you take in life has it’s challenges and every step calls for a different version of yourself so am very ready for it with God on my side. Tonny Mawejje, midfielder

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Tonny Mawejje shoots against Egypt at AFCON 2017 in Gabon

A native of Masaka in central Uganda, Mawejje kicked off his career at Masaka Local Council Football Club in 2003.

The following season, he was poached by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and played only one season in the 2004-2005 season before he moved on to join Police Football Club for again one season (2006=2007).

Mawejje signed for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), playing two seasons (2008-2009).

He sought greener pastures at Iceland’s giant club, IBV Vestmannaeyjar, that also became a home to a couple of Ugandans as goalkeeper Abel Dhaira (R.I.P) and Azizi Kemba.

Mawejje’s time at IBV lasted between 2009 to 2013, scoring 10 goals in 106 appearances.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Uganda Cranes’ Tony Mawejje in action against Congo Brazzaville

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Tonny Mawejje’s physicality comes to play against Madagascar’s Pascal Razakanantenaina

He was loaned to South Africa’s Golden Arrows, played at Fotballklubben Haugesund (Norway), Knattspyrnufélagið Valur (Iceland), Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur (Iceland) and lately Albanian giants FC Tirana.

Since 2004, Mawejje has won 68 national team caps to his name, scoring eight goals.

About Mawejje’s new club, Al Arabi SC:

Al-Arabi Sports Club, is a Qatari sports club based in Doha, Qatar.

It was founded on 1st April 1952, the most prominent team of the club is the football team which plays in the Qatar Stars League.

The club’s home ground is the 13,000-seat Grand Hamad Stadium, where they have played since their establishment.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani is the club president with Heimir Hallgrímsson as the team manager.

They have won seven league titles, eight Emir of Qatar Cups, one Qatar Crown Prince Cup and six Qatar Sheikh Jassem Cups.

Success Tonny Mawejje !!!

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Tonny Mawejje against Zambia in 2012 at Namboole Stadium