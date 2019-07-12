AFCON 2019 (Quarter Final 3)

Algeria 1 (4) – 1 (3) Cote D’Ivoire

Algeria Desert Foxes beat Cote d’Ivoire 4-3 in a tense penalty shoot in Suez out to secure a semifinal slot at the 2019 AFCON finals on Thursday evening.

Sofiane Feghouli struck the opener for Algeria, 20 minutes into the game.

Striker Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty for Algeria soon after halftime, blowing over from 12 yards with the venomous effort razing off the crossbar.

Bounedjah won the penalty himself when he was taken down by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

Cote d’Ivoire equalized through Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia to push the game into extra time and eventually penalties.

During the dramatic shootout, Algeria won 4-3, to cap a pulsating quarterfinal.

Wilfried Bony had his penalty saved in the shootout by goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi to give Algeria the advantage.

Youcef Belaili hit the post with a spot-kicks that would have won it for the Algerians.

Straight after, Ivory Coast captain Serey Die had to score to send the shootout to sudden death, and he cannoned his penalty off the same post to finally seal the victory for the Algerians.

Die fell back flat on his back and put his hands over his face after his miss as the Algerians sprinted to the end of the field to celebrate with Mbolhi.

Algeria seeks to win a second African title and first since 1990.

Algeria will play Nigeria in Sunday’s semifinals at the Cairo International Stadium.

On the same day, Senegal, the other team already in the semis and will face Tunisia at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo.

Tunisia ended debutants Madagascar’s impressive show at the biannual championship with a 3-0 drubbing.