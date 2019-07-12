There is suspense at the home of Uganda Premier League side Bright Stars Football Club as the employment contract for their head coach Fred Kajoba and many of his technical staff will expire in about two months’ time.

As a precautionary measure, the club is reportedly said to have silently started the hunt for a new head coach, but, under back-doors.

A number of prospective coaches were approached to ascertain and sieve their credentials and documentations.

Unfortunately, the current head coach of the club Fred Kajoba who has also been the goalkeeping coach for the Uganda Cranes for over 10 years, was not approached.

The club is planning a massive overwhelm of its technical structures in a bid to further sustain and build a stable team for the future generations to come.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Fred Kajoba

Kajoba, when first approached as he was with the Uganda Cranes in Egypt hinted that he was not aware of any changes, and acknowledged that bold fact that his current employment contract still has two months to go.

“My current contract at Bright Stars Football Club is still on. I have been with the Uganda Cranes handling Onyango, Odongkara and Jamal (goalkeepers) and do not know much what has been happening. I will soon meet the bosses for discussions” Kajoba replied.

Kawowo Sports has established that Kajoba’s current employment contract will expire in 35 day’s period.

Up to this end, he is yet to meet with the club board members like the norm has been during the previous seasons.

For starters, Kajoba has served the Mwererwe based club for a period of five years since he left army side Simba where he had worked for close to ten years.

Plan B:

Ironically, both parties (Kajoba and Bright Stars) have laid their own secretive plans, as alternatives in case the realities of life come to pass.

First things first, the Club (Bright Stars) is planning for the successor, just in case Kajoba departs.

It is believed that some of the expected coaches already met with some board members for close scrutiny before a decision is made.

In typical fire-back, Kajoba insists he has not yet met with the bosses, but reserves room for his own plan B if he is not considered once again.

i will wait for my contract to end. i have so many clubs that have approached me but professionally, i can not discuss anything with them since i am still a loyal servant at bright stars fc, a club that i have stood with in trying times for many seasons. besides, there is a lot of money the club owes me. Fred Kajoba, Head Coach Bright Stars FC

Club legends Jami Willy Kyambadde and Anthony Bongole, both CAF C licence holders are tipped as to fill the assistant coaches and trainers’ docket.

Meanwhile, the quest for CAF B or A licenced coach is seriously on with an option of technical director also being thought of in the line to full professionalism.

Last season, Bright Stars completed the Uganda Premier League in 8th place with 42 points.

They nearly won the 2019 Uganda Cup but fell short in the finals to then lower league side Proline Football Club in Masaka, 5-4 in a tense penalty shoot out after a one all draw during normal time at Masaka Recreation Stadium.