Uganda Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has started real business by naming a 30-man team that starts preparations for the CHAN 2020 qualifiers.

On the provisional team, there are a couple of new faces, the usual suspects as well as returning entities.

Fresh parties include fast-paced winger Yusuf Ssozi who has been playing at relegated Paidha Black Angels, Police’s Johnson Odong and Kakiri Town Council’s Samson Andrew Kigozi and Express’ promising left winger Dissan Galiwango as well as goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa (Tooro United).

Returning entities who have been out of the national team for a long spell include the likes of goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants) and Tom Masiko (Vipers).

A big bulk of players who were recently with the COSAFA team in South Africa and three players from AFCON 2019 in Egypt are part of the team.

Patrick Henry Kaddu, Tadeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde and Timothy Denis Awany, fresh from AFCON 2019 are part of the CHAN team.

Goalkeepers Charles Lwanga, James Alitho, Yasin Mugabi, Mutakubwa and Keni Saidi are all included.

Immensely gifted Allan Okello, Nicolas Kasozi, dread-locked Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Nelson Senkatuka, and Ibrahim Sadam Juma are other senior players on that team.

Uganda will face Somalia in the first round of the CHAN Qualifiers 2020 over two legs to be played on 27th July and 3rd August 2019.

Training Programme:

The non-training session will start this Sunday at StarTimes Stadium Lugogo at 10 am.

The Uganda Cranes team will play a regional tour match against Kitara Region Select on Saturday 20th July in Hoima.

The Squad named has 5 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 12 midfielders and 4 strikers.

Players Summoned

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), James Alitho (URA FC), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants Fc), Keni Saidi (SC Villa), Joel Mutakubwa (Tooro United)

Defenders: Timothy Denis Awany (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Mbowa Paul (URA FC), Willa Paul (Police FC – Moving to Vipers), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Galiwango Dissan (Express FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC)

Midfielders: Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Owor David ( SC Villa), Yusuf Ssozi (Paidha Black Angels), Samson Andrew Kigozi (Kakiri Town Council FC).

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Daniel “Muzeyi” Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Johson Odong (Police FC)

Details of the Uganda Cranes training Program: