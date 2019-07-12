Midfielder Yusuf Ssozi has seen it all in football.

A journey from Joogo YounG, Lweza, Nairobi City Stars (Kenya), AFC Leopards (Kenya), Kalulushi Modern Stars (Zambia) and lately Paidha Black Angels in the Uganda Premier League warrants a detailed script.

The scouting eye of Police Football Club head coach Abdallah Mubiru, also recently confirmed as the interim coach for Uganda Cranes witnessed him poach the special talent in the player who is blessed with quick bust of pace, good dribbles and sharp turns.

After the relegation of Paidha Black Angels, Ssozi became a free agent.

He has since been tracked by a number of clubs to include newly promoted Wakiso Giants and Onduparaka.

In fact, they were close to finalize with Wakiso Giants when Police FC came knocking.

He was convinced by the Cops and had a change of heart to play at the Lugogo based club.

“I simply made a person decision to play for Police Football Club. No one forced me. It is a big honour” he disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Last season, Ssozi was one of the outstanding players at Paidha Black Angels although the club was relegated.

Ssozi’s performance as an individual has been rewarded with a call up to the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the 2020 CHAN qualifiers.

The provisional team of 30 players starts training on Sunday, 14th July 2019 at Lugogo.