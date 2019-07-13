AFCON 2019:

Semifinal Fixtures (Sunday, 14 July 2019)

Senegal Vs Tunisia – 30th June Stadium, Cairo (7 PM)

Algeria Vs Nigeria – Cairo International Stadium (10 PM)

*Kick off in East Africa Standard Times

The two semi-finals at the on-going AFCON 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will be held on Sunday, 14th July 2019 in Cairo.

West Africans Senegal host North Africans Tunisia at the 30th June Stadium, Cairo in the early kick off at 7 PM (East African Time).

The subsequent fixture will see another West versus North Africa battle when Algeria takes on Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium.

Of the four semi-finalists, only Senegal has never won the championship in their history.

For starters, the quarterfinal matches concluded with success on Thursday night before Friday and Saturday’s official rest and recovery days.

The Lions of Teranga from Senegal overcame fellow West Africans Mali (Eagles) 1-0 courtesy of a striker from Everton’s midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mali ended the game with 10 men following a red card to Cebio Soukou.

The second semi-final witnessed Nigeria register a late goal in the Super Eagles’ hard fought 2-1 win against South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium.

Spanish based forward Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze, who plays at Villareal gave the Super Eagles a deserved 26th minute lead.

Chimerenka, who was later named man of the match beat goalkeeper Williams Hayden Ronwen from close range after a well laid ball from the left by Arsenal’s Alexander Iwobi.

South Africa found the equalizer via a Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) awarded goal after Bongani Zungu’s dipping header that beat Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in Nigeria’s goal posts with 20 minutes to play.

But, it was Nigeria who had the best and last laugh with Udinese defender William Paul Ekong heading home the winner on the stroke of full time.

Nigeria will be eyeing their fourth AFCON title with earlier successes in 1980, 1994 and lately 2013.

Algeria won a tense penalty shoot-out 4-3 over Cote D’Ivoire at the Suez Stadium during the third semi-final.

Normal time and the added 30 minutes of extra time had ended one goal apiece before penalties were called in to determine the victorious side.

Sofiane Feghouli struck the opener for Algeria, 20 minutes into the game.

Striker Baghdad Bounedjah then missed an opportunity to make it 2-0 with a penalty blasted over the crossbar and out.

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia equalized in the second half to send the game into extra time.

During the dramatic shootout, Algeria won 4-3, to cap a pulsating quarterfinal.

The Algerian Desert Foxes have won the AFCON title once in 1990.

The fourth and final quarter final was between the 2004 AFCON champions, Tunisia and the largely impressive Islanders, Madagascar at the Al Salam Stadium.

Following a well contested goalless opening half, the game came to life in the final stanza.

Tunisia smiled over the debutants Madagascar 3-0 for their first win of the tournament in open play.

Fejani Sassi, Youssef Msakni and second-half substitute Nam Sliti found the goals for “The Eagles of Carthage” whose only AFCON tourney triumph was in 2004 on home soil.

A new champion will be decided on Friday (19 July 2019) to identify the new king of African football.

The defending champions, Cameroon were eliminated by Tunisia at the round of 16.

24 countries participated in this year’s AFCON tournament, the biggest number ever at this biannual championship played in June and July for the first time.