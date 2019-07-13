CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

26th – 28th July 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Kenya Harambee Stars

At the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) named a complete set of a new technical team ahead of their CHAN 2020 qualifier against Kenya.

Ettiene Ndayiragije from Burundi was named head Coach to replace Nigerian Emmanuel Amuneke whose contract was mutually terminated after a dismissal showing at AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

This was confirmed after an emergency Executive Committee meeting held in Dar es salaam at the TFF head offices;

The interim coach’s immediate task will be to prepare the team for the CHAN qualifiers’ match against Kenya slated for the end of this month at the National Stadium TFF Statement

There are two assistant coaches in Juma Mgunda and Suleiman Matola.

The team manager is Nadir Haroub.

Tanzania will host the first leg at the Dar es Salaam national stadium against Kenya between 26th to 28th July 2019.

The return leg will happen a few days later in Nairobi.

The 2020 CHAN final tournament will be hosted by Cameroon between January to February 2020.

Central Eastern Zone (First Round)

1st Leg:

Burundi Vs South Sudan – Bujumbura

Tanzania Vs Kenya – Dar es salaam

Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – Djibouti

Somalia Vs Uganda – Mogadishu

August 2nd, Return Leg

Round Two:

1st Leg: September 20-22