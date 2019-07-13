Uganda 05-16 Kenya

Kenya claimed the 2019 Elgon Cup after a 16-05 win over Uganda on Saturday at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Tries from Billy Odhiambo and Jacob Ojee turned Ronald Kanyanya’s try and Uganda’s 16-13 win in Kisumu into a consolation.

The game was frenetic to start with the Rugby Cranes forwards Brian Asaba, Pius Ogena as well as Skipper Asuman Mugerwa making handling errors but Kenya never made much use of the possession as the hosts defended solid.

As nerves settled Ivan Magomu attempted a cross kick to Philip Wokorach, who unusually started at the right wing, but the kick was a little too heavy.

Wokorach would later miss a penalty before a seemingly good move between Magomu and Adrian Kasito was foiled. The Cranes kept the visitors on the back foot and were rewarded when Kanyanya powered over.

The Simbas made an instant response with Billy Odhiambo weaving through Uganda’s napping defense on the clubhouse wing to touch down at the corner. However, Ojee missed the extras but would later slot in a penalty to put Kenya into the lead, 08-05, that they carried to the halftime break.

After the break, it was the hosts on the attack and Philip Wokorach came close but knocked on in the try area after a kick and chase.

Ojee extended Kenya’s lead to 11-05 with another long penalty and Wokorach had a poor kick in response.

Rugby Cranes were in a desperate search for a try and their territory game put Simbas under some pressure as time expired. Mogomu kicked for touch at the five-meter line but the Cranes could not bully their way to the try-line from the lineout as Simba stood firm to resist the driving maul.

Simbas then capitalized on a poor lineout and Ojee broke free to ice the game.