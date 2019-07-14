Following an earlier tip off by Kawowo Sports about the circumstances surrounding the status of Fred Kajoba and his technical staff as head coach at Bright Stars Football Club, the club eventually acted.

On Saturday, 13th July 2019, Kajoba was officially handled the letter of termination of employment contract at the Mwererwe based club, deeming him as excess baggage at the club even with two months to serve.

No clear reasons were forwarded by the club management in the letter, although the coach already had two months to serve.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Fred Kajoba

Kawowo Sports has learnt that a combination of push factors propelled the board to make such a decision.

First things first; Kajoba had failed to strike a balance between the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping job and that of the club where he was head coach, virtually giving little time to the latter.

He reportedly feared none of the senior management at the club, often down playing important advice offered and then, the failure to win the Uganda Cup trophy was one other reason.

When contacted, Kajoba accepted the decision by the board, thanking the chairperson Ronnie Mutebi, director Ahmed Hussein, other managers, fellow technical staff, players, sponsors and the fans.

He however pleaded to be compensated for the time remaining on his contract and the over 15 months in arrears.

I HAVE TO ACCEPT THE DECISION OF THE BOARD. AT THIS TIME, I THANK ALL THE MANAGEMENT OF THE CLUB, FELLOW TECHNICAL STAFF, PLAYERS, SPONSORS AND THE FANS. I WILL WALK OUT WITH MY HEAD UP BECAUSE I SERVED MY BEST THE CLUB IN THE MOST DIFFICULT CONDITIONS. I WILL ONLY PUSH FOR MY COMPENSATION AND ALL ARREARS OF 15 MONTHS IN SALARIES, MATCH ALLOWANCES AND BONUSES. I wish the club the best of luck and good deliberations. Fred Kajoba, Former Head Coach Bright Stars

The fate for Kajoba comes at an ill timing when he was also advised by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to re-apply for the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping job if he is to retain it.

During the 2018-2019 season, Bright Stars completed the Uganda Premier League in 8th place with 42 points.

In the same season, they bowed out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after they fell short in the finals to then lower league side Proline Football Club in Masaka, 5-4 during a tense penalty shoot out after a one all draw during normal time at Masaka Recreation Stadium.

Way Forward:

Kajoba has two steps in his mind at the moment. He plans to pursue his arrears; first in the legit means and if need be, by legal methodology.

Also, he is planning of securing another job to coach in a bid to have daily bread and butter at home.

“I have two or three offers that await me. I will seat down with my managers and decide the best offer” he adds.

Kajoba had served Bright Stars for a period of five seasons, from the time he left army side Simba Sports Club.

Bright Stars themselves had thought of and approached a number of coaches ranging from Muhammed Kisekka, Douglas Bamweyena, Moses Basena, Mathias Lule and Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as potential replacements.

The club has reportedly zeroed on Ayiekoh, who has been club-less since he was sacked at Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC last season.

Club legends as Jamil Willy Kyambadde and Anthony “Cassano” Bongole are also being prepared to be part of the back room staff, as they are groomed for future responsibilities.

Efforts to talk to the club chairman Ronnie Mutebi, the CEO Mathias Mugwanya, nor one of the club directors remained futile as they could not readily be reached by the time of publishing this report.