Confederation of African Football (CAF) first Vice President and boss for the Nigerian Football Federation, Pinnick Melvin Amaju is under close scrutiny and surveillance by the Nigerian Government for mishandling a sum of $ 565,470.

The aforementioned money was paid to the Nigeria Football Federation on the retirement of the 2014 World Cup payment and other financial transactions as well as payments.

Seyi Akinwunmi, Shehu Dikko, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh and Mohammed Sanusi all officials of the NFF are the other officials being implicated in the scandals.

The investigations are being conducted by the Nigeria special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property who filed 17 counts.

The NFF Amaju Pannick

Amaju is reportedly said to have spent the money as payments to CAF to attend a congress in Cairo, a feat that the panel is trying to prove right.

He is also charged for not declaring his assets according to the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

To that effect, the Nigeria special presidential investigation panel headed by Chief Okoi Obono Obla has been a detailed fact finding mission to ascertain the grey areas and bring the culprits to book.

The hinted CAF Congress happened on 7th April 2015.

Of course, like it has been over the years, all member national associations of the continental body do not pay any money to grace such congresses.

Such the investigations be completed and Amaju found guilty, he stands to lose both his national and continental fort folios with possibilities of arrest.

For starters, Amaju was born on 1st December 1973.

Career:

A graduate of Political science and Public administration from the University of Benin, Amaju started as a chairman of the Delta Sports Commission in 2010.

He was then appointed Chairman of Delta State Football Association in 2011.

On 30 September 2014 he was elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

On 19 January 2017 Amaju Pinnick was appointed member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions.

He was also elected into the CAF Executive Committee on 16 March 2017.

Subsequently on 8 May 2017, he was appointed President of AFCON.

On 20th September 2018, Pinnick was re-elected NFF President.

Meanwhile, CAF holds its general assembly this coming Thursday, 18th July 2019 in Zamalek, Egypt.