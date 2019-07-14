CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

26th – 28th July 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Kenya Harambee Stars

At the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Kenya Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne named a provisional 24 man team that will face Tanzania in the two legged qualifier for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

Experienced Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango is the only player who was at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Tanzania will host the first leg at the Dar es Salaam national stadium against Kenya between 26th to 28th July 2019.

The return leg will happen a few days later in Nairobi.

The 2020 CHAN final tournament will be hosted by Cameroon between January to February 2020.

Goalkeepers:

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders:

Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders:

Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards:

John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)

Central Eastern Zone (First Round)

1st Leg:

Burundi Vs South Sudan – Bujumbura

Tanzania Vs Kenya – Dar es salaam

Djibouti Vs Ethiopia – Djibouti

Somalia Vs Uganda – Mogadishu

August 2nd, Return Leg

Round Two:

1st Leg: September 20-22