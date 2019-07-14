Home Football Live: Second Half – Algeria 1-0 Nigeria – Second Semi-final (AFCON 2019) Football Live: Second Half – Algeria 1-0 Nigeria – Second Semi-final (AFCON 2019) Nigeria Super Eagles take on Algeria Desert Foxes in the Second Semi-final at Cairo International Stadium By Kawowo Sports Team - July 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Midfielder Mbowa pens lucrative deal in Botswana Football CAF First Vice President Amaju under fire over alleged financial misappropriation Football DIXON OKELLO: Young footballers need a clear cut sense of direction LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: Second Half – Algeria 1-0 Nigeria – Second Semi-final (AFCON... July 14, 2019