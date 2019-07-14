Sunday July 14, 2019

Cairo International stadium, Cairo 9pm (10pm EAT)

Former winners Algeria and Nigeria target a place in the finals when they face off in the second semi-finals of the Total 2019 Afcon at Cairo International stadium.

The two nations have previously met 8 times with two wins for either and the rest stalemates.

Ironically, both won their first titles by edging one another in the finals on home soil.

Nigeria beat Algeria 3-0 in the finals in 1980 to lift their first Afcon and have since added two more in 1994 and 2013 while Algeria’s first and only title came in 1990 when they beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in Algiers.

The two coaches have spoken with respect ahead of the game with Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) insisting there are no favourites while Gernot Rohr (Nigeria) says the Desert Foxes are favourites given their performance in early stages of the competition.

Djamel Belmadi (Coach, Algeria)

We tried to prepare well because we just played 48 hours ago so the most important is to recover well. When we play in AFCON semi-final we have to be prepared well mentally and physically. We are ready and will do our best to prepare for the coming game. This is the semifinal so there are no favorites, the chances are equal. Of course this AFCON is more difficult than that we won at home in 1990. We have great supporters who make us keener to have some good results to make them happy.

Gernot Rohr (Coach, Nigeria)

This is going to be a more tough game. As a coach I’m always optimistic. If we played like what we did in the past two games we could win. But we have to be cautious because we are facing a very strong team. We have to improve our performance, we have to make use of the chances we have and take care in defense. Algeria have players in very big clubs and I have to commend their coaching staff. We know their players very well and they are a very good team. We are playing against a team which everyone believes they were the best in the group stage, so they are the favorites not us. The four remaining teams are the best in Africa.

Key Players

Adam Ounas, Riyadh Mahrez, Soufiane Feghouli and Ismael Bennacer have been superb for Algeria all through while Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, Alexi Iwobi and Chukwueze among others have done well for the Super Eagles in the previous games.