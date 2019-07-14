Sunday July 14, 2019

30 June stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)

Senegal Lions of Teranga face off against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the first semi-finals with the former targeting only their second final in history.

Aliou Cisse’s side have played in only one final (2002) and remain the only team with most Afcon appearances without winning the African title.

The two sides have met five times in the history of the competition with either winning one and drawing three times.

Tunisia have improved as the tournament grew and were in full gear against Madagascar who they brushed away 3-0 in the last game while Senegal edged Benin 1-0.

Alain Giresse, the Carthage Eagles tactician says the team wants to continue their adventure in the tournament and hailed his team as very complete.

“I know Senegal’s players very well, but on the pitch it’s something else,” said Giresse. “We want to continue our adventure at this AFCON though we know we are going to face a very good Senegal team. For us, we also have a complete team with good depth,” he added.

“I have experience in playing high level matches and major competitions including the AFCON and this will allow me to manage the pressure of the match.

Cisse, one of the inexperienced coaches in the competition says his side are now close to the goal and will continue working hard.

“We are now close to our goal at this competition, but before it we will face a difficult match against Tunisia,” said Cisse in a pre-match meeting. “We will continue working the same way we have been working since the beginning of the competition. Tunisian football has evolved, it’s true that we beat them in 2017, but this is a different game,” he added.

Senegal will rely on Sadio Mane, Krepin Diatta and Idriss Gana Gueye while Tunisia will hope Ferjani Ssasi, Wahib Khaziri and Youssef Msakini are in fine form.