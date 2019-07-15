For the first time at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, there were incidences of violence within a section of stands at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

Algeria beat Nigeria 2-1 in the second semi-final before close to 30,000 fans, majority of whom were Algerians.

Mid-way the second half, where referee Bakary Papa Gassama awarded Nigeria a penalty for their equalizer after consulting the Video Assistant Referee area, angry fans threw water bottles and other objects towards the playing field.

There were also acts of fighting among the Algerians and other fans.

Then and then, the CAF Security team acted swiftly and on time.

About 200 stewards at the stadium in that particular fans’ section were deployed and more others brought in as well.

CAF Security expert Dixon Adol Okello, a tough man that oversees match day security was seen hoving up and down with strict orders that were adhered to.

Within a couple of minutes, the situation was arrested with no blood shed or pain infliction to the culprits.

SOMETIMES EXPERIENCE WORKS A LOT. I HAD MONITORED THE SITUATION AND ANTICIPATED SUCH SCENES. IN SECURITY, WE DO NOT TAKE CHANCES. WE ACT TOUGH and fast. WE SHALL HOLD KEY MEETINGS AND STRATEGIES ON HOW TO ORGANIZE THE BEST ORDER IN THE REMAINING TWO MATCHES Dixon Adol Okello, CAF Security Expert

The match progressed well as the fans were controlled especially with the stewards.

The tournament takes a break on Monday and Tuesday before returning with the third place play off match between Tunisia and Nigeria at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Then on Thursday, 18th July 2019, the CAF Congress will take center stage before the grand finale on Friday.

1990 winners Algeria will face Senegal in the epic clash at the Cairo International Stadium.