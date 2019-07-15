AFCON 2019:

Semi-final 1: Senegal 1-0 Tunisia (After Extra Time)

Semi-final 2: Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

Special moments in life are always reserved for special personalities.

Manchester City star player Riyad Karim Mahrez needed just one special moment at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night to send Algeria in the long awaited finals.

The Algeria Desert Foxes beat West Africans Nigeria Super Eagles 2-1 during a hard fought victory of the second semi-final.

Mahrez scored a late – late stunning free-kick past goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to spark wild celebrations.

The North Africans had taken the lead through defender William Paul Ekong’s own goal in the 39th minute.

Nigeria found the equalizer with 19 minutes to play courtesy of Jude Idion Igahlo’s penalty awarded after referee Pap Gassama Bakary consulted the Video Assistant Referee for an earlier foul in the forbidden area.

The penalty was given and the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua forward made no mistake from 12 yards beating Saudi Arabia based goalkeeper Adi Rais Cobos Mbolhi.

It was the Algerians who had the best and last laugh when Mahrez expertly curled home the winner in virtually the last kick of the game from a free-kick stationed 20 yards away.

Earlier in the opening half, Nigeria’s captain Ahmed Musa had an easy fall neglected by Gambian referee Gassama as early as the 4th minute.

Bounedjah missed to connect to a teasingly delivered cross from the left by Feghouli on seven minutes.

Nigeria wasted a free-kick opportunity by Villareal playmaker Samuel Chimerenka also missed by Algeria’s Amir Selamane on the quarter hour mark.

Alexander Iwobi released Musa on the left flank but the latter shot directly towards the Algerian goalkeeper, Rais Cobos after 19 minutes.

On the half hour mark, Bounedjah was denied by goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi during a one against one situation, in virtually the best scoring moment at that time.

Moments later, Chimerenka’s free-kick from 30 yards well handled by the Algerian goalkeeper Rais Cobos

On the 31st minute mark, referee Papa neglected Bounedjah penalty shout even when there was a slight contact.

Jamilu Collins nearly looped over his own goalkeeper for a corner that Algeria’s

Sofiane Feghouli volleyed but the defenders were at their best.

The opening goal on the evening arrived in the 39th minute.

Riyad Karim Mahrez’s footwork and step overs puzzled left back Jamilu Collins before the former’s cross was headed into the net by Nigerian defender William Paul Ekong.

Algeria deserved led the opening half 1-0 heading to the half time recess.

Six minutes after restart, there was a booking for Algeria’s Bagdhdad Bounedjah.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened as play progressed in the 70th minute.

Referee Gassama halted the game and rushed to the VAR are, only to give Nigeria a penalty for a handball on Aissa Mandi.

Odion Ighalo made no mistake from the spot to tie the game at 1-1.

Nigeria introduced Henry Chukwemeka Onyekuru with 13 minutes to play.

With three minutes to play, there was a caution for Nigeria’s right back Collins Awaziem Chidozie who bitterly protested towards the second assistant referee Seydou Tiama.

Sofiane Feghouli executed and shot over the bar in the 87th minute. A minute later, Ismael Bennacer had a venomous left foot kiss the cross bar as Algeria surged forward.

Algeria was awarded a free-kick 20 yards away and Mahrez’s magical left foot did the magic.

It was done and dusted by this time. Algeria had qualified for the final for the second time in history, first since 1990.

They face Senegal in Friday’s final at the Cairo International Stadium.

Senegal had overcome Tunisia 1-0 after extra-time in the first semi-final played at the 30th June Stadium, Cairo.

In the third place play off, Tunisia will battle Nigeria at the Al Salaam stadium on Wednesday.

Team Line Ups:

Algeria XI:

Rais Adi Cobos Mbolhi (G.K), Aissa Mandi, Djamel Eddine Benlamri, Riyad Karim Mahrez (Captain), Mohamed Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlane Guedioura, Mehdi Embareck Zeffane, Amir Selmane Rami Bensebaini, Ismael Bennacer

Subs:

Izzeddine Doukha (G.K), Jean Mehdi, Rafik Halliche, Mohamed Fares, Yacine Nasr Eddine Brahimi, Adam Muhamed Ounas, Islam Slimani, Hicham Boudaoui, Andy Delort, Alexandre Roger Oukidja (G.K), Mehdi Abeid, Youcef Atal

Head coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Nigeria XI:

Daniel Akpeyi (G.K), Jamilu Collins, Ndidi Onyinye Wilfred, William Paul Ekong, Ahmed Musa (Captain), Peter Etebo Oghenekaro, Jude Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chimerenka Chukuweze, Alexaner Chuka Iwobi, Collins Awaziem Chidozie, Kenneth Josiah Omeruo

Subs:

Vicent Ikechukwu Ezenwa (G.K), Aina Olufisayo Temitayo, Leon Aderemi Balogun, John Obi Mikel, Henry Onyekuru Chukwuemeka, Abdullahi Shehu, Paul Ebere Onuachu, Moses Daddy Simon, Samuel Kalu Ojim, John Ogu Ugochukwu, Victor Moses Osimhen, Francis Odinaka Uzoho

Head coach: Willi Rohr Gernot (Germany)

Match Officials:





Center Referee: Papa Gassama Bakary (Gambia)

Assistant Referee 1: Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 2: Seydou Tiama (Burkina Faso)

Fourth Official: Victor Miguel De Freitas Gomez (South Africa)

Commissioner: Mohamed Sobha (Mauritania)