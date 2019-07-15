Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants have confirmed the signing of Muwadda Mawejje on a three year deal.

The midfielder joins from champions KCCA and becomes the club’s official fourth signing of the window as they prepare for life in the top tier.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of midfielder Muwadda Mawejje from KCCA,” the club announced on their website.

“The versatile player who can also play as a right back joins the club on a three year deal.

Muwadda successfully underwent medical tests and was rumoured to be joining on loan after spending just one season at Lugogo.

The Purple Sharks have already beefed up squad with goalkeeper Derrick Emukule (Ndejje), Aggrey Madoi (free agent) and Ivan Ssebuguzi (Kampala University).

There are reports the club is close to adding Duncan Sseninde and Ibrahim Kiyemba from Vipers.